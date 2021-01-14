JSE firms as investors focus on US stimulus prospects
US President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to give details on Thursday
14 January 2021 - 11:09
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, along with global markets, as investors focused on the US, where a large stimulus package is expected from the incoming administration.
President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to give details on Thursday regarding a fiscal support package that is expected to involve trillions of dollars...
