GLOBE & MAIL: Canada will have to answer for Covid-19 failures

When the Covid-19 pandemic is finally over — and that day is not far off — questions about Canada’s failures will remain. There will be questions about the lack of preparation, the thousands of preventable long-term care deaths in the spring, and the failure to ramp up testing and contact tracing in the summer. There will be questions about physical-distancing measures being lifted too soon, reimposed too late or applied haphazardly.

Canada got a lot wrong over the past nine months, and depending on what happens in the months ahead there could be more unpleasant questions to come: did Ottawa do enough to get to the head of the vaccine line? Will it successfully organise the coming inoculation campaign? However, the government’s fiscal response to the pandemic has so far been one of the few places where a look in the rear-view mirror shouldn’t leave Canadians wincing with regret.

When Covid-19 arrived and the economy was induced into a coma, Ottawa turned the federal treasury into the country’s economic life support. That’s what it had to do. With much of the private sector temporarily shut down and millions temporarily without a pay cheque, Ottawa stepped into the breach. It put tens of billions of dollars of public money into the hands of income-deficient Canadians.

That’s part of the reason the economy bounced back much faster than expected. Ottawa created what is arguably the world’s most generous pandemic support programme, which is also why the IMF recently predicted that the combined federal-provincial deficit will hit 19.9% of GDP this year, the biggest in the developed world.

The immediate priority has to remain subduing Covid-19. Every dollar spent reducing the number of cases, and thereby increasing the degree to which the economy can reopen, will deliver big, instant returns. This investment will pay for itself.

Ottawa also has to make sure, as it pivots from this year’s megasized spending to the fiscal update’s planned more modest stimulus spending over the next three years, that it focuses on things to make the Canadian economy more productive, rather than simply trying to put more money into the hands of consumers. /Toronto, November 30

Globe & Mail