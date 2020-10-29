Stock Watch — cash

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“We’ve got the volatility in America the VIX (Volatility Index) is up almost 18% on the day to almost 40 % and we are less than a week to elections. We have Germany shutting down all the rest and I’ll leave you with a saying: ‘Sometimes there’s a time to be long, a time to be short and a time to do nothing.’ So, that is my stock call I’m afraid, I’m electing to sit on cash until this noise and all this wild volatility subside.”