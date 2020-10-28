Rand and bonds pare losses after initial shock over medium-term budget
Local 10-year government bond weakens seven basis points, having earlier dropped 16 basis points
28 October 2020 - 19:48
SA assets — including the rand, bonds and stocks — came under pressure on Wednesday after finance minister Tito Mboweni unveiled a bigger-than-expected budget deficit.
The rand initially weakened sharply to a one-week low while the JSE had its worst session since the first day of SA’s hard lockdown on March 27, but analysts did say the government has at least presented a credible plan for reining in spending.
