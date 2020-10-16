Markets

Global markets uneasy, and it is all to do with Covid-19

It is difficult for investors to take positions in the short term given all the uncertainties, one analyst says

16 October 2020 - 11:30 Julien Ponthus
London — Financial markets remained shaky on Friday as hopes for a new round of US fiscal stimulus met fears that social restrictions to tackle the coronavirus pandemic would undermine economic recovery.

Oil prices and Asian stocks slid, but European stocks recovered in morning trading after sharp losses the day before.

“It’s a tug-of-war between risks that are well flagged, the pandemic, the US election, Brexit, and at the same time hope that these same risks can be resolved in matter of weeks or months”, said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

“In the meantime, it's hard for investors to take positions on the short term given all the uncertainties,” he said. “Looking forward to 2021, there’s a good probability these risks will be behind us.”

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.8% about an hour after the open. They had lost more than 2% on Thursday as new social restrictions in Europe, including a curfew in major French cities and tighter restrictions in London, spooked investors.

The euro also regained some ground, rising about 0.1% to $1.1717 as investors shifted from perceived safe havens such as the dollar and the yen to riskier currencies.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since August as doubts grew about the economic recovery in the eurozone.

Uncertainty regarding the trade negotiations between the EU and the UK remained high, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to respond to the EU’s demand for more concessions.

Sterling gained about 0.2% against the euro at 0.9050 pence and rose 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2938.

Oil prices continued to slide, dragged down by concerns that resurgent Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US would curtail demand.

Brent crude futures for December dropped 0.5% to $42.93 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dipped 0.4%, to $40.81 a barrel.

Spot gold prices were flat at $1,909.05 but looked set for their first weekly drop in three.

Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 were flat after ending lower on Thursday following a rise in weekly jobless claims.

US President Donald Trump’s offer on Thursday to increase the size of a fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats helped narrow Wall Street’s losses, though many investors still believe a deal is unlikely before the November 3 election.

Reuters

Rand set for first day of gains in three while focus remains on global risks

Rand gains 0.36% to the dollar early on Friday morning as global markets focus on US stimulus and rising number of Covid-19 cases
2 hours ago

Asian shares retreat as coronavirus comeback hits risk appetite

Australian and Japanese stocks fall on concerns of a global recovery
4 hours ago

Gold set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm

Spot gold falls 0.1% as coronavirus cases surge and progress toward US stimulus stalls
4 hours ago

