JSE improves as global markets remain mixed The 'drama in Washington DC' about stimulus measures is also causing uncertainty, one analyst says

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday, with its global market counterparts mixed as investors digest a delay in a US stimulus package decision and halted Covid-19 vaccine trials.

Prospects for US fiscal stimulus before November’s election dimmed as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded the White House revamp its latest offer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pushed a smaller-scale strategy that Pelosi quickly rejected. The delay in legislators reaching a decision has proven to be a rollercoaster ride for investors.