Markets JSE falls as global markets await US election debate Locally, investors are digesting unemployment data, which showed a notable decline in the rate from the first to second quarter BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday in line with European equities as global markets awaited the US presidential debate later in the day.

At 11.12am, the JSE all share was down 0.31% to 54,551.42 points and the top 40 had fallen 0.35%. Resources lost 0.61% and industrials 0.31%.