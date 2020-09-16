Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Kering and Open House
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
16 September 2020 - 10:37
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Kering as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Open House.
Marx said: “My stock pick is Kering, it’s a luxury goods business that have big brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valencia and a few other brands inside that stable.”
Verster said: “My pick is in Japan and it’s a company called Open House. It’s listed in Tokyo it’s a leading residential property broker and developer.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.