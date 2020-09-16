WATCH: Stock picks — Kering and Open House

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Kering as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Open House.

Marx said: “My stock pick is Kering, it’s a luxury goods business that have big brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valencia and a few other brands inside that stable.”

Verster said: “My pick is in Japan and it’s a company called Open House. It’s listed in Tokyo it’s a leading residential property broker and developer.”