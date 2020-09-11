Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — GlaxoSmithKline and Apple

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV

11 September 2020 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose GlaxoSmithKline as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger Internationals chose Apple.

Körner said: “I’m going for GlaxoSmithKline. I think it’s an amazing OTC [over the counter] portfolio and strong in vaccines. It also has a good pharma portfolio and I think it’s a well-run business.”

Kruger said: “I’m going to specifically focus on Apple. It’s been one of the strongest performers up to date in the US market, has a strong business.”

