Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — GlaxoSmithKline and Apple
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Mia Kruger from Kruger International talk to Business Day TV
11 September 2020 - 10:53
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose GlaxoSmithKline as his stock pick of the day and Mia Kruger from Kruger Internationals chose Apple.
Körner said: “I’m going for GlaxoSmithKline. I think it’s an amazing OTC [over the counter] portfolio and strong in vaccines. It also has a good pharma portfolio and I think it’s a well-run business.”
Kruger said: “I’m going to specifically focus on Apple. It’s been one of the strongest performers up to date in the US market, has a strong business.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.