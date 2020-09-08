JSE firms as investors digest global geopolitical concerns
As US-China tensions escalate, there is now a growing concern over the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit
08 September 2020 - 12:43
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, with its global market peers mixed as investors digested global geopolitical concerns.
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to leave negotiations with the EU if a deal is not secured by October 15.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now