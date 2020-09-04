JSE muted as markets await US jobs data
In mid-morning trade, the JSE all share and the top 40 were little changed with the all share at 54,489.05 points
04 September 2020 - 11:29
The JSE was muted on Friday morning while global equities were mixed as investors awaited more labour data from the US.
Markets will be watching the US non-farm payrolls data for August amid expectations that the monthly number of jobs added is likely to have slowed.
