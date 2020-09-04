Markets JSE muted as markets await US jobs data In mid-morning trade, the JSE all share and the top 40 were little changed with the all share at 54,489.05 points BL PREMIUM

The JSE was muted on Friday morning while global equities were mixed as investors awaited more labour data from the US.

Markets will be watching the US non-farm payrolls data for August amid expectations that the monthly number of jobs added is likely to have slowed. ​