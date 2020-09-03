Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
03 September 2020 - 09:36
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose FirstRand as her stock pick of the day.
“We’re looking at FirstRand, who’s been very conservative about its provisions, it’s also extremely well capitalised and it’s trading at levels that we last saw in 2013.”
