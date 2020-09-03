Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

03 September 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose FirstRand as her stock pick of the day.

“We’re looking at FirstRand, who’s been very conservative about its provisions, it’s also extremely well capitalised and it’s trading at levels that we last saw in 2013.”

