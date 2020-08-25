Markets Rand extends gains on US-China trade deal hopes The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator increased 2.7% month on month in June BL PREMIUM

The rand extended gains on Tuesday morning, hovering at three-week highs as positive news regarding US-China trade negotiations lifted sentiment.

At 10.30am, the rand had firmed 0.36% to R16.8822/$, 0.17% to R22.0895/£ while it was flat at R19.9489/€. The euro had firmed 0.25% to $1.1817.