Rand extends gains on US-China trade deal hopes
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator increased 2.7% month on month in June
25 August 2020 - 11:11
The rand extended gains on Tuesday morning, hovering at three-week highs as positive news regarding US-China trade negotiations lifted sentiment.
At 10.30am, the rand had firmed 0.36% to R16.8822/$, 0.17% to R22.0895/£ while it was flat at R19.9489/€. The euro had firmed 0.25% to $1.1817.
