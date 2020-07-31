Markets

Brent crude price on track for fourth month of improvement

However, weaker refining margins around the world, lower Chinese oil demand and high crude stocks are putting pressure on oil prices

31 July 2020 - 11:56 Ron Bousso
An oil tanker unloads crude oil at a crude oil terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER/CHINA OUT
An oil tanker unloads crude oil at a crude oil terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER/CHINA OUT

London — Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for a monthly gain. They were boosted by a weaker dollar in the face of continuing concerns over the recovery of the US economy as the coronavirus ravages the world’s biggest economy and oil consumer.

Brent crude was up 31 US cents, or 0.7%, at $43.25 a barrel by 8.31am GMT. On Thursday, Brent closed 1.9% down after touching its lowest since July 10.

US crude gained 26c, or 0.6%, to $40.18 after dropping 3.3% in the previous session, also off lows not seen since July 10.

Brent is on track for a fourth month of gains and US crude is heading for a third as both rise from depths hit in April, when much of the world was in lockdown.

The dollar extended its dramatic fall on Friday and was on course for its biggest monthly drop in a decade after news on Thursday that US GDP collapsed at a 32.9% annualised rate — the steepest decline in output since records began in 1947.

Investors typically use dollar-denominated commodities as safe havens when the currency weakens and vice versa.

“Global stimulus and a weak dollar will continue to support oil prices as historically oil is seen as a hedge against inflation,” said Keshav Lohiya, CEO of consultancy Oilytics.

Globally, the economic outlook has dimmed again, with increasing coronavirus infections raising the risk of renewed lockdowns and threatening any rebound, according to Reuters polls of more than 500 economists.

Weaker refining margins around the world, lower Chinese oil demand and high crude inventories are putting further pressure on oil prices, Lohiya said.

Germany also registered a record decline in output, with Europe's largest economy contracting 10.1% quarter on quarter.

Reuters

