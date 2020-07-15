Market data — July 15 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The elite are out of touch with a country that is rapidly shedding jobs and businesses
The justice department has been engaging with stakeholders to resolve teething problems
Public enterprises department has until Wednesday to come up with the money if proposal is accepted on Tuesday
Shareholders say Bell has underperformed since it changed from being owner managed to professionally managed
Bank of America Securities says debt levels remain on an unsustainable trajectory despite government’s ambitions
Great deal of potential exists to foster a new growth sector in circular economy just when need country needs it most
The US is trying to halt the Russian pipeline that will bypass Ukraine to deliver natural gas to Europe
A deep understanding of one’s opponent, oneself and the game’s strategy will allow the player’s instincts the space to roam free in cricket
Evidence of sophisticated indigenous glass technology at Ile-Ife, Nigeria, dated to about 1,000 years ago shows the region also contributed to technological innovation and creativity
