JSE gains as markets rally on vaccine hopes
Global markets are awaiting US non-farm payrolls for June later in the day
02 July 2020 - 12:12
The JSE was stronger on Thursday, in line with global markets, following positive news in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine, while investors await US jobs data later in the day.
Global equities rallied on Thursday after US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German BioNTech, said an experimental vaccine trial on humans showed encouraging results. This comes as investors worry that the spread of Covid-19 could lead to more lockdown measures, further delaying economic recovery.
