Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Long4Life

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments talk to Business Day TV

26 June 2020 - 08:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN
Picture: 123RF/LEUNG CHO PAN

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Long4Life.

Smit said: “I’m going for Standard Bank tonight, I know there’s a lot of negativity in the market but our banks are greatly run and have great buffers built in.”

Marx said: “One of the stocks that continues to stand out for me is Long4Life, it trades at quite a deep discount to its NAV [net asset value] and has a couple of really good assets. They have Sportsmans Warehouse [and] Outdoor Warehouse.”

Standard Bank rejects calls from climate activists to drop directors

The group will not be tabling resolutions made by activist shareholders regarding financing for the fossil fuel industry
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Why activists want some Standard Bank directors to be voted out

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the pressure to remove board members with links to fossil-fuel companies
Companies
3 days ago

LETTER: Is talent pool for Standard Bank’s board too shallow not to have conflicted directors?

The duty of such directors to recuse themselves has its origin in the duty of a director to act in the best interests of the company
Opinion
2 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Go forth and conquer

I found it incredibly heartening to glean from the annual report of Long4Life that its stake in Veldskoen is making great strides
Opinion
1 day ago

Niche shops ask landlords for turnover-based rentals

Unlisted retailers form a group to negotiate with the property owners
Companies
3 weeks ago

Know your rights (offer)

As Mr Price and Stor-Age raise cash from keen buyers, the FM rounds up a few other names that might need more lolly
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops for a second day amid ...
Markets
2.
JSE could follow firmer Asian markets on Friday
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Long4Life
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slip on lack of detail ...
Markets
5.
Gold on track for third consecutive weekly gain
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.