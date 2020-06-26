WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Long4Life

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Long4Life.

Smit said: “I’m going for Standard Bank tonight, I know there’s a lot of negativity in the market but our banks are greatly run and have great buffers built in.”

Marx said: “One of the stocks that continues to stand out for me is Long4Life, it trades at quite a deep discount to its NAV [net asset value] and has a couple of really good assets. They have Sportsmans Warehouse [and] Outdoor Warehouse.”