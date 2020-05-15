Markets Rand set for second day of gains as global markets rebound Emerging-market currencies bounced back from earlier losses with encouraging economic data coming from China BL PREMIUM

The rand looked set for its second day of gains on Friday as emerging-market currencies rebounded from earlier losses and positive data from China aided global market sentiment.

“Emerging-market currencies are a natural repository for market angst, trading weaker at first amid all the doubt but finding their footing as the trading day has progressed,” said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana.