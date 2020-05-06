Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Asian markets are mixed, with some closed for a series of public holidays, while the rand is steady

06 May 2020 - 07:24 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday, with the rand steady as markets watch US economic data releases.

Asian markets have been closed this week for public holidays, with the Shanghai Composite trading flat in morning trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.66%. Australia’s All Ordinaries index was down 0.47%.

Tencent, which often gives direction to the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.5%.

Markets have been bolstered this week by easing Covid-19 restrictions in many countries, while focus is also on US data.

In the US, the Institute for Supply Management’s survey of non-manufacturing companies, which covers activity in the service industry for April, fell to its lowest level since 2009 on Wednesday, but this was better than the market forecast. Analysts said that though the overall indicator was slightly positive, some of the underlying indicators were more concerning.

The dollar and US equities found some support from the release, with attention now turning to the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note. 

In morning trade gold was down 0.15% to $1,703.58/oz was up 0.38% to $768.80. Brent crude was down 3.54% to $30.82 a barrel, having jumped more than 14% on Tuesday.

The rand was flat at R18.48/$.

Locally, the IHS Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for April is due later in the day. The index fell to a historic low in March.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil jumps on hopes that lockdown easing will increase demand

One analyst said easing restrictions may lead to a balance in supply and demand for the oil market in the third quarter
Markets
18 hours ago

World markets end three-day losing streak as lockdowns slowly end

The euro and eurozone bonds, which started the day strong, were pushed lower by court ruling, as oil markets jumped
Markets
19 hours ago

JSE weaker amid cautious easing of global lockdowns

The all share lost 0.19% and the top 40 0.25%
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand recovers a little after sell-off related to ...
Markets
2.
Rand extends gains as easing lockdowns abroad ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tensions ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as lockdowns ease and oil ...
Markets
5.
JSE could feel fallout from US-China tension on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Market data — May 5 2020

Markets

Oil prices extend gains as prospects for fuel demand improve

Markets

Gold holds steady around the $1,700 mark

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.