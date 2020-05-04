Markets JSE set for two-week low as US-China tension rears up US secretary of state Mike Pompeo says there is a ‘significant’ amount of evidence that Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in China BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for its worst day in more than two weeks on Monday morning, dropping in line with its global peers as tension between China and the US resurfaced over the origins of Covid-19.

Global equities were in a sea of red after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there was a “significant” amount of evidence that the current coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China, Reuters reported.