Market data — April 3 2020

The SA Reserve Bank said on Monday that the local economy could contract by between 2% and 4% in 2020 due to the virus
A prolonged shutdown will destroy the informal sector and plunge more people into poverty
Ambassador says bill will have negative effects on creative community and foreign investments
Campaign to contain spread of virus steps up a gear as SA enters the second week of national lockdown
As the Sasol share price plummeted to well below R30 in recent weeks many wonder if now is the time to buy
How to restart a stalled economy in SA, and when, after the Covid-19 shutdown is the great question of our time
An indigenous community persuaded illegal gold miners to leave, a move that could slow the rapid deforestation if other groups follow suit
Bayern Munich players return to training and Uefa denies seasons must end on August 5
Nduduzo Makhathini is the first South African musician to sign to Blue Note Records and he has just dropped a new album
