Markets

Market data — April 2 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

02 April 2020 - 22:24
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand at new low as fear of prolonged slump grows
Markets
2.
Rand hits record low on concern Covid-19 outbreak ...
Markets
3.
JSE could be under pressure on Thursday as ...
Markets
4.
SA passes first post-Moody's test with record ...
Markets
5.
Foreign investors dropped SA bonds ahead of ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.