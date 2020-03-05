MARKET WRAP: Rand drops as SA confirms first coronavirus case
The rand weakened more than 2% against the pound and the euro as the market is ‘on edge’ about how SA would manage an outbreak
05 March 2020 - 18:09
The rand weakened more than 2% against the pound and the euro in intra-day trade on Thursday, while the JSE reversed earlier gains, after SA confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.
“The markets are on edge, with many questioning the ability of the government to deal with a breakout in SA efficiently,” Peregrine Treasury Solutions treasury partner Bianca Botes said.
