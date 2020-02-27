Markets JSE’s budget gains erased as virus concerns escalate The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside of China is weighing on sentiment, with the local bourse below 50,000 points on Wednesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked weaker European and Asian markets on Thursday morning, giving back all the gains made on Wednesday as investors assess the economic impact of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

US health officials expect the outbreak in that country to get worse, while the first case of unknown origin has been reported in the world’s largest economy.