Market data — February 17 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Economic slowdown is likely to bite into earnings by 10% to 20% for months and hamper Chinese companies' ability to pay their debts
But agriculture minister Thoko Didiza says strict conditions will still apply even though foot-and-mouth disease has been contained
MPs will debate the president’s speech during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces
Anglo shuns external platinum bosses, some of whom are available for a new job, to find Chris Griffith's replacement inside the group
Ratings agency says the economy struggled to eke out any growth in 2019 and cites power cuts
Need expressed for tools to better run business, and to access skills training so they can reach new customers
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tells business leaders in Luanda that President João Lourenço's reform agenda 'has to stick'
A good start to our rugby on the field this year suddenly appears to be not so good off the field
Restaurant in Africa’s tallest building in the heart of Sandton sets out to create an experience so good you won’t want to go home
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.