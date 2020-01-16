Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Netcare

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

16 January 2020 - 11:13 Business Day TV
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Netcare as his stock pick of the day.

“We’ve been looking at a couple of local stocks, in the past couple of years it has worked to be offshore. We’re a little bit more optimistic and looking at SA stock to focus on in 2020. We’re looking at Netcare, we like it, it’s very much an SA Inc play. It's quite defensive and they seem to be getting their house in order after the trials and tribulations that they had the last few years. So, we're going local for today.”

