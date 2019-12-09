JSE faces blue Monday before busy week

The JSE could be subdued on Monday morning, with some negative local and global economic developments keeping risk assets under pressure.

Locally, load-shedding continues, while Chinese exports contracted for the fourth-consecutive month in November, disappointing the market.

The week ahead is busy, with new US tariffs due to kick in on Sunday and investors waiting to see whether a partial trade deal will be signed before it.

British elections that are due to take place on Thursday could determine the future of Brexit.

A comfortable outright Conservative majority is predicted by the polls and priced at 70% according to the bookies, said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Atrill in a note.

Due to residual uncertainty, a significant reaction in the pound and UK risk asset markets with spillovers to Eurozone markets should be expected if this is indeed the outcome, said Atrill.