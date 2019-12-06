JSE gains on optimism about resolving trade war

The JSE was higher on Friday morning benefiting from more optimism about resolving the US-China trade war.

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it will waive import tariffs on some soybeans and pork from the US.

Global markets are awaiting the US non farm payrolls for November due later in the day. The labour data is seen as a crucial indicator of the state of the US economy.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite added 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.07% and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.23%. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.44%, France's CAC 40 0.33% and Germany's DAX 0.1%.

At 11.02am, the JSE all share was up 0.9% to 55,272.7 points and the top 40 0.99%. Banks added 1% and industrials 1.03%.

African Rainbow Capital said on Friday that its subsidiary, Tyme Bank, is adding about 100,000 customers a month. African Rainbow Capital was down 0.48% to R4.12.

