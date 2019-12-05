Markets

Rand gains as trade deal prospects lift sentiment

Current-account data for the third quarter is expected to be released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday

05 December 2019 - 10:41 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand was firmer on Thursday morning after slight optimism about a US-China trade deal, which lifted global market sentiment.

Bloomberg reported that the US and China were closer to reaching a trade deal and agreeing on the tariff amount that would be withdrawn as part of the phase-one deal.

“However, the market has been yo-yoing around the prospects of a deal and it remains unclear how long the positive sentiment will last this time,” RMB economist Mpho Tsebe said.

At 10.05am, the rand had strengthened 0.11% to R14.5739/$ after closing at R14.58 on Wednesday. It was flat at R16.1497/€ and it had weakened 0.21% to R19.1568/£. The euro was little changed $1.1082. 

The R2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising one basis point to 9.19%. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

“Expect yields to be range bound unless something new comes out of the trade talks.” said Sasfin fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema.

Gold was flat at $1,474/85/oz while platinum was down 0.28% to $895.71. Brent crude was up 0.13% to $62.9  a  barrel.

Current-account data for the third quarter is expected to be released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Oil dips as Opec+ plans to talk about deeper cuts

Meeting in Vienna will decide on deeper output reductions amid slow demand growth in 2019
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold rises amid a lack of clear signs on trade war

Safe-haven asset has settled after rising to a one-month high on Wednesday
Markets
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares benefit from cautious optimism around trade deal

Markets

JSE could follow positive Asian markets on Thursday

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.