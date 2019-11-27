Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Amadeus IT

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

27 November 2019 - 10:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Amadeus IT Group.

Crail said: “My stock pick after this day as well as, I suppose, the last week is Standard Bank. Looking back into SA-focused investing and really I think sentiment has been negative, it’s been dire and then you see a bit of a six-week recovery and now it’s dissipated again.”

Verster said: “Mine is a company listed in Spain called Amadeus and Amadeus is one of three global distribution systems for airline tickets. So if you’ve ever bought an airline ticket, chances are you’ve used the Amadeus system.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as markets await progress in trade talks

The leading business cycle indicator fell to 103.2 in September from 103.8 in August, according to data from the Reserve Bank
Markets
16 hours ago

PODCAST | FNB to close cryptocurrency-linked accounts in SA

Business Day Spotlight speaks to AltCoinTrader senior partner Richard de Sousa
Companies
6 days ago

Standard Chartered to offer small loans via cellphone

The bank's strategy is to capture younger African clients, part of a population of 1.25-billion
Companies
1 week ago

Travel agents want EU antitrust regulators to probe Lufthansa surcharges

Travel lobbying group urges EU antitrust regulators to investigate Lufthansa’s allegedly discriminatory measures against travel agents
Companies
11 months ago

SUHANA GORDHAN: Loeries award show allows excellence to rise above mediocrity

‘It is about celebrating consistency in passion, effort, authenticity and the ability to create an enviable legacy’
Opinion
2 years ago

Airbnb developing flight-booking tool

Home rental start-up wants to be a destination for planning a person’s entire vacation as it looks to air travel bookings for a potential new source ...
Life
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.