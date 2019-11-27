WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and Amadeus IT

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Amadeus IT Group.

Crail said: “My stock pick after this day as well as, I suppose, the last week is Standard Bank. Looking back into SA-focused investing and really I think sentiment has been negative, it’s been dire and then you see a bit of a six-week recovery and now it’s dissipated again.”

Verster said: “Mine is a company listed in Spain called Amadeus and Amadeus is one of three global distribution systems for airline tickets. So if you’ve ever bought an airline ticket, chances are you’ve used the Amadeus system.”