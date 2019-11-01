Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How to get a break in a low-growth environment

HSBC Private Bank chief market strategist Willem Sels talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s investment strategy

01 November 2019 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest global economic outlook took a bearish turn, forecasting the slowest pace of growth since the 2008/2009 financial crisis for 2019.

HSBC Private Bank chief market strategist Willem Sels joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the opportunities influencing the bank’s investment strategy.

