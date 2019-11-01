News Leader
WATCH: How to get a break in a low-growth environment
HSBC Private Bank chief market strategist Willem Sels talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s investment strategy
01 November 2019 - 10:22
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest global economic outlook took a bearish turn, forecasting the slowest pace of growth since the 2008/2009 financial crisis for 2019.
HSBC Private Bank chief market strategist Willem Sels joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the opportunities influencing the bank’s investment strategy.