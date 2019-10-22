Focus on Brexit debate leaves JSE quiet

The JSE was subdued on Tuesday morning, tracking European markets as investors shifted their focus to UK parliament's debate on Brexit later on Tuesday.



UK MPs are expected to debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill over the next three days as the October 31 Brexit deadline approaches.

“This process is all too familiar. I'm already having flashbacks to March and the various amendments and late evening votes. This will likely be more painful again,” Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

“From a trader's perspective, the next few days may bring a few minor setbacks, but they'll likely be viewed as more of an over-hyped procedural affair, that one that could derail a smooth Brexit,” Erlam said.



In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.17% and France's CAC 40 0.39% while Germany's DAX was flat.



Earlier, the Shanghai Composite added 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.23%, lifted by positive comments from US and Chinese officials regarding the trade war.

At 10.26am, the JSE all share was down 0.41% to 55,882.4 points and the top 40 0.54%. Gold miners were down 2.32% and resources 1.45%.

Pick n Pay jumped 9.11% to R67.10. The retailer said on Tuesday that its trading profit increased 12.5% to R1.187bn in the 26 weeks to end-September.



Anglo American lost 1.16% to R369.23. The diversified mining company said on Tuesday that output increased by 4% in the third quarter thanks to the ramp-up at Minas-Rio and strong performance at Metallurgical Coal.

Ascendis Health was down 1.08% to R4.59. The company warned on Tuesday that it expected a headline loss from continuing operations of between R475m and R495m in the year to end-June.

