WATCH: What the medium-term budget is likely to contain
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking research analyst Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV
17 October 2019 - 10:17
We're two weeks away from the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement, which South Africans, investors and ratings agencies will watch closely.
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking research analyst Reezwana Sumad joined Business Day TV to discuss what the medium-term budget might contain.
Or listen to the full audio: