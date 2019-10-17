Markets

WATCH: What the medium-term budget is likely to contain

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking research analyst Reezwana Sumad talks to Business Day TV

17 October 2019 - 10:17 Business Day TV
We're two weeks away from the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement, which South Africans, investors and ratings agencies will watch closely.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking research analyst Reezwana Sumad joined Business Day TV to discuss what the medium-term budget might contain.

