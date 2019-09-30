Markets

Rand weaker as US-China tension takes toll

Investors are awaiting news from the ANC’s NEC meeting during which finance minister Tito Mboweni's economic recovery plan is likely to have been discussed

30 September 2019 - 10:29 Odwa Mjo
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was weaker on Monday morning, leading emerging-market currencies lower as escalating US-China tension weighed on sentiment, while locally, investors wait to hear what was said at the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Emerging-market currencies were knocked on Monday after reports that the US administration is considering restricting capital flows to China. The latest reports have fueled concern that the trade war may escalate even further.

Locally, investors are awaiting news from the NEC meeting, during which finance minister Tito Mboweni's economic recovery plan is likely to have been discussed. The meeting was concluded on Sunday.

“I am not getting my hopes up. We haven’t seen anything from the governing party in the last five months so no point getting bullish about a weekend where half the NEC seems to be at loggerheads with the other half consistently — if the press is to be believed, that is,” Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

“Still, some good news around Eskom or the plan put forward by Mr Mboweni could help the rand out a touch today,” he said.

At 09.50am, the rand had weakened 0.48% to R15.1961/$, reaching its worst level in over three weeks in intraday trade. It was down 0.48% to R16.6244/€ and 0.56% to R18.7033/£. The euro  was flat at $1.094. 

Gold was down 0.42% to $1,490.48 and 0.19% to $930.16. Brent crude lost 1.83% to $60.76 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

Similar results need to be posted over the next few months to point to a growth recovery in China's oil demand, analyst says
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold dips as easing concerns over trade war support dollar

Amid confusion about the contradicting headlines on the standoff, investors are quitting their position in equities and switching to bond markets, ...
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE could struggle as US considers limiting portfolio flows to China

Markets

Markets in Asia not overly affected by US delisting threats

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.