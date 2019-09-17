Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Diageo

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

17 September 2019
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Diageo.

Kunze said: “I choose Prosus as it has been nicely received and it received a really good return on Wednesday after the listing.”

Fisher said: “Diageo is truly a multinational global alcohol business, they are involved in spirits, beer and ready-to-drink ciders. It has ... [a market cap of] about £77bn.”

