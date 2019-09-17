WATCH: Stock picks — Prosus and Diageo

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Prosus as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Diageo.

Kunze said: “I choose Prosus as it has been nicely received and it received a really good return on Wednesday after the listing.”

Fisher said: “Diageo is truly a multinational global alcohol business, they are involved in spirits, beer and ready-to-drink ciders. It has ... [a market cap of] about £77bn.”