Markets

JSE drops as oil supply fears weigh on sentiment

The US and China are expected to resume trade talks this week before engaging in high-level negotiations in October

17 September 2019 - 12:03 Odwa Mjo
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE was lower on Tuesday, in line with most global markets as investors fretted about the effects of drone attack on Saudi oil facilities on global supply.

An attack on Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil facilities at the weekend led oil prices to jump 20% in intraday trade on Monday. Oil prices have started to stabilise on Tuesday, while traders worry about the effect that supply disruptions will have on prices after the attack more than halved the country's production capacity.

“The supply shortage in Saudi Arabia should keep oil prices sustained above the pre-attack levels for the weeks to come. We could see a floor building near $60 in WTI crude and near $65 in Brent,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Meanwhile, the expectation that the trade talks between the US and China could lead to a temporary agreement should give an additional boost to energy prices,” Ozkardeskaya said.

The US and China are expected to resume trade talks this week before engaging in high-level negotiations in October.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.23% and Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat.

At 11.15am, the JSE all share lost 1.1% to 57,220.10 points and the top 40 lost 1.18%. Banks dropped 3.37% and gold miners were up 2.93%.

Blue Label Telecoms was down 0.35% to R2.87. The JSE said on Tuesday that the company was facing suspension for failing to release its financial results.

Sappi dropped 5.31% to R44.60 after the company fell out of the JSE Top 40 index on Monday due to the listing of Naspers subsidiary Prosus.

Comair was up 2.9% to R3.55. The company said on Tuesday that it expects its headline earnings per share to increase 184% to 197.4c in year to end-June.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Sappi slips out of top 40 due to Prosus listing

The listing of the new Naspers subsidiary knocks the paper producer off the JSE’s top 40 index
Companies
4 hours ago

Comair buffeted by fuel-price volatility and Boeing 737 Max grounding

However volatility in the rand and oil price, as well as the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in April, saw its profit shrink 86% if the settlement ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens on global oil supply worries

Markets

Blue Label at record low as JSE threatens suspension

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.