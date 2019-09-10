Markets

JSE drops after Chinese data weighs on sentiment

Statistics SA is expected to release manufacturing production for July on Tuesday

10 September 2019 - 11:04 Odwa Mjo
UPDATED 10 September 2019 - 12:26
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The JSE was lower on Tuesday morning as Chinese stocks remained under pressure following disappointing economic data from China.

The country's producer price index fell 0.8% in August, its sharpest fall since August 2016.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.12% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.35%.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 was down 0.23 %, France's CAC 40 0.39% and Germany's DAX 30 0.27%.

At 10.30am, the JSE had fallen 0.66% to 55,153.90 points and the top 40 was 0.58% lower. Banks were down 1.06% and platinum miners 3.04%.

Attacq was up 3.15% to R11.79 after it declared a dividend of 81.5c in the year to end-June, a 10.1% increase.

Rand Merchant Investment was down 1.58% to R117.63. It said on Tuesday that its headline earnings fell 7% to R3.8bn in the year to end-June.

Statistics SA is expected to release manufacturing production for July on Tuesday.

Correction: September 10 2019
This story has been corrected to reflect Rand Merchant Investment's results from Rand Merchant Bank.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Attacq beats guidance with 81.5c dividend

Real estate investment trust ups its full-year dividend 10% for the year to end-June, boosted by revenue from Waterfall City
Companies
5 hours ago

Gold at four-week low as trade talk optimism sends investors in search of risky assets

Spot gold prices fall to $1,486, their lowest point since August 13
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold at four-week low as trade talk optimism sends investors in search of risky ...

Markets

Asian stocks lose ground after disappointing Chinese data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.