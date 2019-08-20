Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Philip Morris
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
20 August 2019 - 10:32
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Philip Morris as his stock pick of the day.
“Definitely looking overseas at the moment. I think that with interest rates going down we’ll see more flow into foreign assets again. You start to see the US market looking good again so we’re looking at dividend-paying companies.”
Or listen to the full audio: