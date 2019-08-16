Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

16 August 2019 - 10:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF.COM
Picture: 123RF.COM

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“It is very to pick a stock right now, but I am going to go for Sasol because I think there is probably going to be some bad news. There is sufficient margin of safety there for investors to seriously start looking at that right now.”

