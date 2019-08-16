Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
16 August 2019 - 10:04
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
“It is very to pick a stock right now, but I am going to go for Sasol because I think there is probably going to be some bad news. There is sufficient margin of safety there for investors to seriously start looking at that right now.”
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day