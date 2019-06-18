Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Mr Price
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
18 June 2019 - 08:22
Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Mr Price as her stock pick of the day.
“In this kind of environment there’s lots of volatility and we’ve seen a lot of JSE companies suffering due to debt, so my pick would be Mr Price. Cash is king and in this kind of environment you don’t want to be stuck with a company where there’s lots of gearing.”
Or listen to the full audio: