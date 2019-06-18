Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Mr Price

18 June 2019 - 08:22 Business Day TV
Mr Price. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Nolwandle Mthombeni from Mergence Investment Managers chose Mr Price as her stock pick of the day.

“In this kind of environment there’s lots of volatility and we’ve seen a lot of JSE companies suffering due to debt, so my pick would be Mr Price. Cash is king and in this kind of environment you don’t want to be stuck with a company where there’s lots of gearing.”

Or listen to the full audio:

