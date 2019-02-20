Market data - February 20 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
SA’s fiscal challenges are underpinned by a downward trend in revenue collection and an over-reliance on borrowing, writes Olivier Serrao
Eskom’s financial and operational crisis loomed large as finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered a gloomy budget
The Anti Poverty Forum claims that Eskom was forced to buy power from independent power producers illegally and under political pressure
Dane Butswinkas is the latest among the dozens of high-profile executives to leave Tesla over the past two years
Eskom proving to be a millstone around SA's neck, as its R23bn subvention-a -year announced in the budget to tackle its debt, will bring down the Treasury with it into the debt abyss
Nafcoc president Sabelo Macingwane noted the recapitalisation of Sars and the removal of policy uncertainty as steps in the right direction
US President Donald Trump said negotiations are going well and suggested he is open to extending the deadline to complete them beyond March 1
We can't be up for a Kiwi game and down for an Aussie game‚ says Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez
His eye, his pronouncements, his take on the iconic Chanel suit: they were what defined a master. Mind you, so did his eccentricities ...
