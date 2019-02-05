Market data - February 5 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Long-term economic prosperity will be achieved on the back of mining, but will not be entirely reliant on mining, writes Anik Michaud
They take too long, they may infringe on people’s privacy — and corrupt ‘masterminds will always get away’
Opposition leader says full disclosure is needed on the nature of facilities management company’s business dealings with president’s son
The cement producer says the tariffs will level the playing field as imports jumped 80% between January and November 2018
The president addressed Eskom's problems and land-grab fears among mining companies and investors at Mining Indaba on Tuesday
Harriett Baldwin says Britain will not support Zimbabwe's return to the Commonwealth and will not give a bailout
With Kevin Anderson at No 5, it is the first time in 15 years two South Africans are in the top 100
A US company is testing a souped-up successor to the Concorde
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.