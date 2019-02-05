Markets

Market data - February 5 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

05 February 2019 - 21:00
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE climbs in line with global markets
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as retailer slump continues
Markets
3.
Rand firmer as market eyes Trump’s state of the ...
Markets
4.
Oil enjoys support from sanctions and production ...
Markets
5.
World stocks continue great 2019 start helped by ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.