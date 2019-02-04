Market data - February 4 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The belief that mining is a positive force for development in SA is completely at odds with the reality of deepening poverty and growing inequality
Hospital Association of SA says National Health Insurance legislation will hit private hospital sector’s future investment and capital expenditure
The governing party is taking a knock ahead of the key 2019 general election as revelations of wrongdoing by senior members emerge from state capture commission
Wirecard is considering legal options after a report by Financial Times of alleged wrongdoing hits shares
Stagnant Africa economies hold gloomy prospects for truck companies
Strife-torn country's death toll mounts with shooting and car-bomb blast
SA Under-20s to focus on eliminating mistakes in African Championships quarterfinal
A surprisingly sober fictionalised recreation of the King’s early life with Gladys, writes Susie Boyt
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.