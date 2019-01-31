Markets

Oil rises as sanctions eat into Venezuelan exports

31 January 2019 - 08:38 Henning Gloystein
Boats float in front of the Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN
Boats float in front of the Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN

Singapore — Oil prices rose for a third day on Thursday, pushed up by lower imports into the US amid Opec’s efforts to tighten the market, and as Venezuela struggles to keep up its crude exports after Washington imposed sanctions on the nation.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.63 a barrel at 4.45am GMT, up 40c, or 0.7%, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures were up 59c, or 1%, at $62.24 a barrel.

The price rise came after a report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed a drop in Saudi crude supply to the US.

“Crude oil prices were stronger after signs emerged that Opec cuts are impacting trade. EIA’s weekly report showed that US imports from Saudi Arabia fell by more than half from the previous week to 442,000 barrels a day. This is the second lowest level in weekly data going back to 2010,” ANZ bank said.

Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader of Opec, which together with some non-Opec producers, including Russia, announced supply cuts late in 2018 aimed at tightening the market and propping up prices.

US sanctions imposed on Venezuela's state-oil firm PDVSA this week are also causing some supply disruptions.

Venezuela’s oil inventories have started to build up at the country's ports and terminals as PDVSA is finding it cannot export crude at its usual rate due to US sanctions imposed earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, Venezuela had 25 tankers with nearly 18-million barrels of crude — representing about two weeks of the country's production — either waiting to load or expecting authorisation to set sail, shipping data showed.

Despite these disruptions, oil remains in ample supply, not least because of soaring US crude oil production , which jumped by more than 2-million barrels a day in 2018 to a record 11.9-million barrels a day.

This shows in high US commercial crude oil stockpiles , which rose by 919,000 barrels in the week to January 25, to 445.94-million barrels, EIA data showed. Stockpiles are 6.6% higher than a year ago.

Reuters

Asian shares climb to four-month high

Equities rise after the Federal Reserve pledges to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand gains more than 30c on dovish US Fed

Thursday is a busy day on the economics front, with producer inflation expected to have slowed while SA is forecast to have exported about R9bn more ...
Markets
3 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid gloomy Shoprite update

The retailer fell as much as 17% at one point after a disappointing update, while gold miners extend gains as bullion reaches a seven-month high
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand gains more than 30c on dovish US Fed
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid gloomy Shoprite update
Markets
3.
Rand could carry on climbing in February
Markets
4.
Asian shares climb to four-month high
Markets
5.
Oil rises as sanctions eat into Venezuelan exports
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid gloomy Shoprite update
Markets

Rand gains more than 30c on dovish US Fed
Markets

Asian shares climb to four-month high
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.