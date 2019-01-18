Markets

Rand reverses overnight gains despite progress in US-China trade talks

18 January 2019 - 14:51 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand had reversed its overnight gains by Friday afternoon as expectations for easing trade tension between the US and China benefited both countries, while other emerging-market currencies suffered.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.66% weaker at R13.8136/$, 0.77% weaker at R15.7503/€, and 0.14% weaker at R17.858/£.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed the idea of lifting some or all tariffs on Chinese imports to advance trade talks.

Chinese vice-premier Liu He is set to meet US officials in Washington on January 30 and 31 for the latest round of trade talks, aimed at resolving the trade stand-off between the world’s two largest economies. 

This is despite the US pulling out of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. US President Donald Trump cited the reason being the US government shutdown, which is now the longest in history.

“[Trump] cancelled the US delegation trip to Davos where US-China talks were planned, but markets appear to be numb to the erratic actions of the US leader nowadays,” Sasfin Wealth head of fixed income dealing Ashley Dickinson said.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Rand recovers from knee-jerk reaction to rate announcement

After weakening to R13.83/$ on Thursday after Lesetja Kganyago said the inflation outlook had improved, the rand was back under R13.70/$ on Friday ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Miners help JSE escape retail blues

Retailers continued their slide on Friday morning after Thursday’s rout, but Gold Fields and other miners helped the all share index rebound
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE slumps as general retailers crash on Mr Price update

Mr Price plummets 12%, dragging down other retailers, while all other indexes are also lower in morning trade
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as general retailer ...
Markets
2.
Palladium breaks the $1,400 barrier for the first ...
Markets
3.
Miners help JSE escape retail blues
Markets
4.
Rand softer ahead of Reserve Bank decision
Markets
5.
Rand recovers from knee-jerk reaction to rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

Optimism around US-China talks fuel Asian shares
Markets

Who is not going to Davos? Donald Trump and Theresa May for starters
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.