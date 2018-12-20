Markets

WATCH: Analysing hedge fund performance in 2018

Hedge funds have provided significant downside protection, analyst John Haslett says

20 December 2018 - 11:56
Despite the negative press surrounding hedge funds, Alpha Asset Management says a number of them have provided significant downside protection, reduced volatility and are positive year to date. Alpha Asset Management's John Haslett spoke to Business Day TV.

