Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Absa
18 October 2018 - 12:17
Independent analyst Chris Glimour chose Absa as his stock pick of the day.
He said the current market is difficult and “there will be a lot more volatility”.
“Absa is incredibly cheap at the moment, it took another beating on Tuesday, but once we see a streamline of top management it will make a huge difference.”
Independent analyst Chris Glimour talks to Business Day TV about Absa, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.