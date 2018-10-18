Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Absa

18 October 2018 - 12:17

Independent analyst Chris Glimour chose Absa as his stock pick of the day.

He said the current market is difficult and “there will be a lot more volatility”.

“Absa is incredibly cheap at the moment, it took another beating on Tuesday, but once we see a streamline of top management it will make a huge difference.”

Independent analyst Chris Glimour talks to Business Day TV about Absa, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

SA remains Africa’s top pick for foreign investors

SA tops Absa Africa Financial Markets Index for second year running despite weaker economic performance
Economy
7 hours ago

SA financial markets the most attractive in Africa for investors

SA tops Absa Africa Financial Markets Index for second year running despite weaker economic performance
Economy
7 hours ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Connected product manufacturing holds the key to higher employment

The country can escape from its low-growth trap by concentrating on what it is good at in the manufacturing sector
Opinion
8 days ago

Absa to unveil BEE buyer for asset unit

Abam responsible for R135bn investments; just outside top 20
Business
11 days ago

Aggressive allocation funds: the basics and the mavericks

High-equity funds are now the largest sector in the unit trust sphere, accounting for about a quarter of industry assets
Companies
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow Asia’s gloomy lead
Markets
2.
Rand pulls back from two-week highs as dollar ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in renewed risk-off ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens as the dollar gains on euro
Markets
5.
Gold rises as technical momentum builds despite ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.