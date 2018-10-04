Saudi Arabia and Russia quietly agreed to lift oil output
Iran is irate that the Opec-led deal on output cuts has been violated
Moscow/Dubai — Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise oil output to cool rising prices, and informed the US before a meeting in Algiers with other producers, four sources familiar with the plan said.
US President Donald Trump has blamed the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) for high crude prices and called on it to boost output to bring down fuel costs before the US congressional elections on November 6.
The sources said Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih and his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, agreed during a series of meetings to lift output from September to end-December as crude headed towards $80 a barrel. It is now over $85.
“The Russians and the Saudis agreed to add barrels to the market quietly with a view not to look like they are acting on Trump's order to pump more,” one source said.
“The Saudi minister told (US energy secretary Rick) Perry that Saudi Arabia will raise output if its customers asked for more oil,” another source said.
Iran accused Saudi Arabia and Russia of breaking Opec’s agreement on output cutsand said the two countries would not be able to produce enough oil to make up for a reduction in Iranian exports.
“If Iran is under sanctions, the price of oil would rise and Russia and Saudi Arabia cannot do anything to supply additional oil to the market,” Iran’s representative on Opec’s board of governors, was quoted as saying by SHANA, the oil ministry’s news agency.
Kazempour Ardebili said US sanctions on Iranian oil were “impossible”, and he called on Trump to return to the nuclear deal with Tehran.
“Mr Trump is very angry with some countries for not being able to replace the Iranian oil and has expressed this anger in his remarks to the Saudi king and to Opec for not increasing output,” he said.
“If we look at the two countries’ rise of production in comparison to their commitments in the Declaration of Co-operation, we see Saudi Arabia and Russia have had respectively a 346,000 and 250,000 barrels a day output rise, and this production rise is a violation to the agreement on output cut,” Kazempour Ardebili said.
Since the meeting in Algiers, Reuters has reported that Riyadh planned to lift output by about 200,000-300,000 barrels a day from September to help fill the gap left by lower Iranian output due to the sanctions.
Russian output rose by 150,000 barrels a day in September.
Trump made an undiplomatic remark about close ally Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, saying he had warned Saudi Arabia’s King Salman he would not last in power “for two weeks” without the backing of the US military
Reuters
