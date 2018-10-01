Rand mixed as dollar cheers Canadian trade deal

The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Monday morning, weakening slightly against the dollar, but firmer against the euro after the US and Canada reached a trade agreement.

The deal between the US and Canada comes after months of rancorous negotiations that saw the White House threaten to exclude Canada from a revised North American Free Trade Agreement.

This outcome has lifted sentiment, analysts said.

Local factors are in the backseat on Monday, but the rand continues to be somewhat resilient amid a pick-up in sentiment towards emerging markets, TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said.