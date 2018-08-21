Rand extends gains as dollar comes under pressure

The rand was firmer against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, finding support from a weaker dollar environment.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that US President Donald Trump was upset with US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s monetary policy tightening agenda, which put the greenback under pressure.

Although Trump has little direct influence on Powell, his goal of a more favourable position for the US required a weaker dollar, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg. As for the Fed, there is little indication that officials were listening to the president as rhetoric from monetary authorities remained consistently hawkish and that is what is likely to keep dollar losses capped for now.

There was little news in the form of local or international data, with domestic focus on the release of consumer inflation data for July, due on Wednesday.

Analysts expect inflation to accelerate from the 4.6% year on year growth seen in June, due to higher fuel costs and rand weakness.

Earlier, the South African Reserve Bank’s leading indicator, which predicts future business and economic conditions, rose 1.1% month on month in June, lifted by improvements in the number of residential building plans approved, and by increased job advertisements. Six of nine categories increased, while the largest decrease came in the form of the coincident indicators (current conditions) of SA’s largest trading partners.

At 3pm, the rand was at R14.4259 to the dollar, from R14.5261, at R16.5959 to the euro from R16.6801, and at R18.5093 to the pound from R18.5851.

The benchmark R186 government 10-year bond was bid at 9.01% from 9.02%, and the R207 at 7.655% from 7.67%.